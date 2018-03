Smoking

I know smoking affects your fertility but if you give up is the damage permanent?

Dr Dawn:



No - your fertility improves if you give up. We know that smoking has a detrimental effect on a woman's fertility.



It is thought to cause problems with ovulation and implantation and there is also some concern that the chemical in tobacco smoke could even be toxic to sperm.



The good news is that these effects seem to be reversible when you give up.





Image © iStockphoto