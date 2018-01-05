Stretch marks

Is there anything you can do to prevent stretch marks? Does lemon work?





The hormones of pregnancy and rapid changes in weight make some women prone to stretch marks.



Normal weight gain in pregnancy is around 25 - 35lbs and you should try not to put on a lot more than this although that is only a rough guide and will also depend on your pre pregnancy weight so check with your midwife.



Lots of people recommend using moisturizers containing vitamin E. I'm not sure that there is evidence to support this but it certainly won't do any harm. I used them in all three of my pregnancies.

