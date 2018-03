Mozzarella-wrapped aubergines - aubergine recipe

These appetisers look a lot like cannellonis! Make sure you use a large, sharp knife to get thin aubergine slices of equal thickness.

Serves 6



Ingredients

2 large aubergines

150g thin slice of Parma ham

200g mozzarella

3 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan

250g tinned tomatos

1 tablespoon olive oil

100ml oil

2 pinches of sugar

salt and pepper

See the full recipe





More wrap/roll recipes:

- Ham-stuffed celery

- Ham and spinach rolls