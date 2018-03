In this article





















Aubergine and tomato gratin - aubergine recipe

Aubergines love gratins! For a variation, try a mixture of parmesan and cubes of roquefort. The combination of these two cheeses produces an amazing flavour! Serves 4



Ingredients

4 aubergines

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

1kg tomatoes

150g grated parmesan

2 tablespoons olive oil

Oil for frying

Coarse salt, salt and pepper





