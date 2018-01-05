>
Vegetables
Aubergine recipes: what to make with aubergine
  
Oriental-style stuffed aubergines - aubergine recipe
Oriental-style stuffed aubergines - aubergine recipe


Baked in the oven, aubergines serve as a container to transport this delicious sweet-savoury combination. Don't forget to pour a bit of water in the bottom of the dish, else they could end up burnt.

Serves 6

Ingredients
2 aubergines
150g rice
2 onions
60g sultanas
1 pinch of saffron
10g caster sugar
15g butter
3 tablespoons oil
salt, pepper

