Oriental-style stuffed aubergines - aubergine recipe
Baked in the oven, aubergines serve as a container to transport this delicious sweet-savoury combination. Don't forget to pour a bit of water in the bottom of the dish, else they could end up burnt.
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 aubergines
150g rice
2 onions
60g sultanas
1 pinch of saffron
10g caster sugar
15g butter
3 tablespoons oil
salt, pepper
