Lamb and aubergine tagine - aubergine recipe

When served in a tagine, aubergines melt in the mouth. Add a few carrot sticks for a crunchier dish.

Serves 4



Ingredients

1kg lamb cuts (leg, shin, neck)

500g aubergines

1 onion

5 tablespoons olive oil

10 sprigs of flat-leaf parsley

10 sprigs of fresh coriander

1 teaspoon freshly grated or ground ginger

3 cinnamon sticks

1 pinch of saffron pistils

salt, pepper

See the full recipe



More tagine recipes:

- Vegetable tagine

- Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit

- Rabbit and lemon tagine

