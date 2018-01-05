Beetroot & Smoked Salmon Salad with a Pepper Dressing

“This salad is a gorgeous starter for spring or summer, and the horseradish gives it a perfect kick against the soft silky asparagus, it’s a fab combination.”

Serves 2

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pack (approx. 125g) British asparagus tips

135g watercress and salad leaves

100g smoked salmon

2 cooked beetroot dipped in vinegar (not pickled), cut into eighths

For the dressing:



3 tbsp horseradish cream

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp white wine vinegar

Black pepper to season

1 lemon, juiced

What to do:

1. Place the British asparagus tips into a pan of boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes.

2. Meanwhile assemble the salad leaves and watercress onto 2 small plates and lay on the smoked salmon.

3. Add the beetroot. Then drain the British asparagus tips and lay on top of the salad.

4. Finally mix the dressing ingredients together and drizzle over the salad with lots of black pepper over the top. Finish with the lemon juice.

