Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing Tenderstem®, Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing Tenderstem®, Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing A quick, easy and healthy salad, great for lunch or as a starter in the evening. Serves 4 Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes Ingredients: 200g Tenderstem®, stems cut in half

80g mixed seeds (e.g. sunflower, pumpkin, sesame)

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

250g plain cooked (vacuum packed) beetroot, drained and cut into wedges

Small bunch fresh chives, snipped For lemon dressing:

2 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil (we used Hill Farm Oil)

Juice ½-1 lemon, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper & sea salt, to taste What to do: 1. Make the dressing by whisking together the rapeseed oil and lemon juice to taste. Season with freshly ground black pepper and sea salt. Set aside.



2. Steam or boil the Tenderstem® for 3 to 4 minutes until just tender but with a little bite.



3. While the Tenderstem® is cooking toast the seeds by tipping them into a small frying pan. Add the soy sauce and cook over a medium heat, tossing regularly to coat all over, for about 3 minutes until the seeds are crisp and golden. Take care not to burn them or they will taste bitter.



4. Arrange the cooked Tenderstem® and beetroot wedges on a plate, drizzle over the dressing and sprinkle over the toasted seeds and chives. Serve immediately.







