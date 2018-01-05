>
Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot

Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing

 

Tenderstem®, Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing - Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing
Tenderstem®, Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing
Tenderstem®, Beetroot & Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing 

A quick, easy and healthy salad, great for lunch or as a starter in the evening.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

200g Tenderstem®, stems cut in half
80g mixed seeds (e.g. sunflower, pumpkin, sesame)
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
250g plain cooked (vacuum packed) beetroot, drained and cut into wedges
Small bunch fresh chives, snipped

For lemon dressing:
2 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil (we used Hill Farm Oil)
Juice ½-1 lemon, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper & sea salt, to taste

What to do:

1. Make the dressing by whisking together the rapeseed oil and lemon juice to taste. Season with freshly ground black pepper and sea salt. Set aside.

2. Steam or boil the Tenderstem® for 3 to 4 minutes until just tender but with a little bite.

3. While the Tenderstem® is cooking toast the seeds by tipping them into a small frying pan. Add the soy sauce and cook over a medium heat, tossing regularly to coat all over, for about 3 minutes until the seeds are crisp and golden. Take care not to burn them or they will taste bitter.

4. Arrange the cooked Tenderstem® and beetroot wedges on a plate, drizzle over the dressing and sprinkle over the toasted seeds and chives. Serve immediately.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
03/08/2011
