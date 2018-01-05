Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot

Moroccan Beetroot & Herb Salad with Yoghurt Dressing Moroccan Beetroot & Herb Salad with Yoghurt Dressing Moroccan Beetroot & Herb Salad with Yoghurt Dressing A quick and easy side dish or starter - perfect for entertaining.



Serves 4 Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: none Ingredients:



750g cooked beetroot dipped in vinegar (not pickled), chopped into wedges

250g baby spinach leaves, washed & well drained

Large bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped

Large bunch coriander, roughly chopped

For the dressing:



250ml natural yogurt (either low fat or full fat)

2 tsp cumin seeds, roughly ground

1 clove garlic, crushed

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper What to do:

1. In a large serving bowl, toss together the beetroot, spinach, mint & coriander, reserving a few of the herbs to garnish the salad.



2. Make the dressing in a small bowl by mixing all the ingredients together. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.



3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving and garnish with the remaining herbs.







