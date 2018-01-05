Moroccan Beetroot & Herb Salad with Yoghurt Dressing

>
Vegetables
Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot

A quick and easy side dish or starter  - perfect for entertaining.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: none

Ingredients:

750g cooked beetroot dipped in vinegar (not pickled), chopped into wedges
250g baby spinach leaves, washed & well drained
Large bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped
Large bunch coriander, roughly chopped


For the dressing:

250ml natural yogurt (either low fat or full fat)
2 tsp cumin seeds, roughly ground
1 clove garlic, crushed
Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

What to do:
1. In a large serving bowl, toss together the beetroot, spinach, mint & coriander, reserving a few of the herbs to garnish the salad.

2. Make the dressing in a small bowl by mixing all the ingredients together. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving and garnish with the remaining herbs.




  
  
03/08/2011
Tags Vegetables
