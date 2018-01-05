Beetroot & Chocolate Cake Ultimate Beetroot & Chocolate Cake Ultimate Beetroot & Chocolate Cake Serves: 8, makes



Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes Ingredients:



250g plain cooked (vacuum packed) beetroot, drained & pureed

200g quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa)

200g plain flour

200g unsalted butter*, melted

100g dark brown sugar

100g caster sugar

3 large eggs

2tbsp cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

1tsp vanilla extract

Icing sugar for dusting

What to do:

1. Pre heat the oven to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 23cm loose bottomed cake tin.



2. Break the chocolate into pieces and put in a food processor. Blitz until crumbed but not totally powdered - some larger pieces will give the cake a great texture.



3. Add the beetroot and blend together. Then add the remaining ingredients to the processor and whizz until well mixed. Pour into the prepared cake tin and lightly level out the surface.



4. Bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. The surface of the cake may have cracked a little. Allow the cake to cool for a few minutes in the tin before removing to a cooling rack.



5. Dust lightly with icing sugar and serve in wedges. For dessert, this cake is great with a little crème fraiche on the side. * For a beetroot and chocolate cake using oil instead of butter, visit the Cooking & Recipes section of www.lovebeetroot.co.uk, click the link to the recipe search section and search for chocolate cake.





