Ultimate Beetroot & Chocolate Cake
Serves: 8, makes
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
250g plain cooked (vacuum packed) beetroot, drained & pureed
200g quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa)
200g plain flour
200g unsalted butter*, melted
100g dark brown sugar
100g caster sugar
3 large eggs
2tbsp cocoa powder
2tsp baking powder
1tsp vanilla extract
Icing sugar for dusting
What to do:
1. Pre heat the oven to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 23cm loose bottomed cake tin.
2. Break the chocolate into pieces and put in a food processor. Blitz until crumbed but not totally powdered - some larger pieces will give the cake a great texture.
3. Add the beetroot and blend together. Then add the remaining ingredients to the processor and whizz until well mixed. Pour into the prepared cake tin and lightly level out the surface.
4. Bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. The surface of the cake may have cracked a little. Allow the cake to cool for a few minutes in the tin before removing to a cooling rack.
5. Dust lightly with icing sugar and serve in wedges. For dessert, this cake is great with a little crème fraiche on the side.
* For a beetroot and chocolate cake using oil instead of butter, visit the Cooking & Recipes section of www.lovebeetroot.co.uk, click the link to the recipe search section and search for chocolate cake.