>
>
>
Vegetables
Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot

Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot

 

Beetroot & Melted Brie on Toast - Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot
Beetroot & Melted Brie on Toast
Beetroot & Melted Brie on Toast

This bruschetta style beetroot toast is the perfect starter.

Serves 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 slices thick cut rustic bread
2 cloves garlic, bruised & cut in half
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
400g cooked beetroot dipped in vinegar (not pickled), cut into thick wedges
200g brie, cut into slices
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste


What to do:

1. Pre heat the grill to high and toast the bread on one side.

2. Rub the untoasted side with the garlic and brush over the olive oil.

3. Arrange the beetroot wedges on the toast and lay over the slices of brie. Grind over freshly ground black pepper to taste and place back under the grill.

4. Cook until the cheese is hot and bubbling. Serve immediately with a green salad.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
03/08/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeNew celebrity couples
Winter nail inspirationJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         