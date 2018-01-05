Beetroot recipes: Nine ways to cook with beetroot Beetroot & Melted Brie on Toast Beetroot & Melted Brie on Toast This bruschetta style beetroot toast is the perfect starter.



Serves 2 Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes Ingredients:



4 slices thick cut rustic bread

2 cloves garlic, bruised & cut in half

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

400g cooked beetroot dipped in vinegar (not pickled), cut into thick wedges

200g brie, cut into slices

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

What to do:



1. Pre heat the grill to high and toast the bread on one side.



2. Rub the untoasted side with the garlic and brush over the olive oil.



3. Arrange the beetroot wedges on the toast and lay over the slices of brie. Grind over freshly ground black pepper to taste and place back under the grill.



4. Cook until the cheese is hot and bubbling. Serve immediately with a green salad.





