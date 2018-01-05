Redfire cocktail
Whisky is the ultimate winter warming beverage, but add a few other secret ingredients and you'll have the perfect cocktail to enjoy fireside whilst watching festive re-runs of Friends and Love Actually. Bliss.
Ingredients:
50ml of Grant’s Family Reserve Whisky
Dash of De Kuyper Cherry Brandy
10ml tonic water
Sage leaf
How to make:
1. Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add the Grant’s Family Reserve Whisky.
2. Top up with tonic water. Drizzle the De Kuyper Cherry Brandy over the top.
3. Garnish with 1 fresh sage leaf.