Christmas cocktails
Mulled wine cocktail
Mulled wine cocktail


Christmas wouldn't be the same without mulled wine. And whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying it's a Christmas party essential. Here's one of the best recipes to get your party started:
Ingredients:
6 shots of Three Barrels Brandy
6 shots of De Kuyper Triple Sec
6 shots ruby port
75cl bottle of red wine
4 cloves
4 all spice berries
4 teaspoons of brown sugar
2 cinnamon sticks
1 bay leaf

How to make:
1. Slowly heat all ingredients on a very low heat. Bring to a simmer - do not allow to
boil.
2. Take off the heat and allow to stand for 15 minutes.
3. Serve in a heat resistant wine or punch glass. Garnish with slices of orange or lemon. This recipe serves 6 people.
23/11/2009
