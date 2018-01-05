Mulled wine cocktail

Christmas wouldn't be the same without mulled wine. And whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying it's a Christmas party essential. Here's one of the best recipes to get your party started:

Ingredients:

6 shots of Three Barrels Brandy

6 shots of De Kuyper Triple Sec

6 shots ruby port

75cl bottle of red wine

4 cloves

4 all spice berries

4 teaspoons of brown sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf



How to make:

1. Slowly heat all ingredients on a very low heat. Bring to a simmer - do not allow to

boil.

2. Take off the heat and allow to stand for 15 minutes.

3. Serve in a heat resistant wine or punch glass. Garnish with slices of orange or lemon. This recipe serves 6 people.