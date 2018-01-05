Spiced orange mai tai

This Christmassy twist on the classic Mai Tai is a delicious recipe from Penni Black Catering. We're sure this will become a future classic - sweet and spicy - the perfect Christmas combination.



Ingredients:

1 shot of dark rum

1 shot of Cointreau/ Grand Marnier

2 shots of caramel sugar syrup

Fresh orange

Soda Water

Crushed cloves, cinnamon and star anise

Crushed ice



How to make:

1. Mix the dark rum, Cointreau, sugar syrup and spices together and pour over crushed ice.

2. Top with a squeeze of fresh orange and a dash of soda.

3. Sprinkle with crushed gloves and cinnamon.

4. Garnish with a black straw, star anise and twist of orange peel.