Christmas cocktails
  
Spiced orange mai tai
Spiced orange mai tai


This Christmassy twist on the classic Mai Tai is a delicious recipe from Penni Black Catering. We're sure this will become a future classic - sweet and spicy - the perfect Christmas combination.

Ingredients:
1 shot of dark rum
1 shot of Cointreau/ Grand Marnier
2 shots of caramel sugar syrup
Fresh orange
Soda Water
Crushed cloves, cinnamon and star anise
Crushed ice

How to make:
1. Mix the dark rum, Cointreau, sugar syrup and spices together and pour over crushed ice.
2. Top with a squeeze of fresh orange and a dash of soda.
3. Sprinkle with crushed gloves and cinnamon.
4. Garnish with a black straw, star anise and twist of orange peel.
Christmas 2011 : Xmas ideas and inspiration from sofeminine.co.uk
Food and Drink Editor
23/11/2009
Latest… 05/01/2018
