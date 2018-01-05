Cooking for one? One person recipe ideas Lloyd Grossman

Cooking panfried tuna steak for one

Cooking for one can be a pain - especially as nearly all recipes and ready-meals are for two or more people. Well Loyd Grossman has come up with some clever single portion recipes for when you're cooking for one.



Yes, it's to plug his new 'For one' range of sauces, out now at all good supermakerts for around £1.29, but why not make it easy for yourself - it's not as if you have anyone else to impress when you're (sing with me) "All by yourseeellllfff... don't wanna be..."

______________________________

Panfried Tuna Steak with Warm Potato Salad, Tomato and Herb Dressing



1 Medium Fresh Tuna

5 Pitted Kalamata

250g New

2 Spring Onions, finely sliced

1

1 Tablespoons of Sour Cream

1 Pouch Loyd Grossman

1 Glass White Wine

Olive Oil

Salt and

Cook the new potatoes until they are cooked through and the cut into bite sized pieces. In a separate bowl, combine the sour cream, 2-3 tablespoons of the tomato and basil sauce and minced garlic, then stir in the potatoes and spring onions, stiring well to ensure everything is coated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, heat a little olive oil in a small, heavy based frying pan over a medium to high heat. Season the tuna steak well with salt and pepper and place it carefully in the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes each side, and then set aside to rest for a minute or so. In the pan you have cooked the fish in, add the wine and reduce down to a couple of tablespoons. Add the rest of the tomato and basil sauce and the olives and heat through. Serve the fish with the salad, pouring the sauce over the fish. 1 Medium Fresh Tuna Steak 5 Pitted Kalamata Olives (optional)250g New Potatoes 2 Spring Onions, finely sliced Cloves of Garlic , Minced1 Tablespoons of Sour Cream1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Tomato and Basil Sauce1 Glass White WineSalt and Pepper

