Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
125g Potato Gnocchi
1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Tomato and Basil Sauce
80g Fresh Leaf Spinach
2 Tablespoons Mascarpone Cheese
1 Tablespoon Freshly Chopped Flat Leaf Parsley
Freshly Grated Parmesan
- Wash and drain the spinach and place into a pan with a tight fitting lid over a low heat.
- When spinach is wilted, remove the lid and cook for a couple of minutes, driving off any excess water.
- Add the sauce, the parsley and the Marcarpone cheese, heat through and stir well.
- Cook the gnocchi according to the pack instructions.
- Pour over the sauce and sprinkle with a little Parmesan cheese.