Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone

Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone


Potato Gnocchi with Tomato, Spinach & Mascarpone

125g Potato Gnocchi
1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Tomato and Basil Sauce
80g Fresh Leaf Spinach
2 Tablespoons Mascarpone Cheese
1 Tablespoon Freshly Chopped Flat Leaf Parsley
Freshly Grated Parmesan

  1. Wash and drain the spinach and place into a pan with a tight fitting lid over a low heat.
  2. When spinach is wilted, remove the lid and cook for a couple of minutes, driving off any excess water.
  3. Add the sauce, the parsley and the Marcarpone cheese, heat through and stir well.
  4. Cook the gnocchi according to the pack instructions.
  5. Pour over the sauce and sprinkle with a little Parmesan cheese.


Food and Drink Editor
14/09/2010
Meat Vegetables
