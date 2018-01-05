|
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake for one
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
200g Diced New Potatoes
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
1/2 Medium Red Onion
50g Diced Chorizo Sausage
1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Tomato and Chilli Sauce
50g Diced Italian Mozzarella Cheese
- Lightly coat the potatoes in the olive oil and place in a small ovenable dish. Place into a preheated 180C oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove, turn the potatoes, and add the red onion and Chorizo.
- Cook for another 20 minutes, ensuring the potatoes are cooked through.
- Pour over the sauce, top with the cheese and return to the oven for 10 minutes until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown.
- Serve with a side crispy green salad.