Cooking for one? One person recipe ideas

Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake for one

200g Diced New Potatoes

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1/2 Medium Red Onion

50g Diced Chorizo Sausage

1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Tomato and Chilli Sauce

50g Diced Italian Mozzarella Cheese

Lightly coat the potatoes in the olive oil and place in a small ovenable dish. Place into a preheated 180C oven for 10 minutes. Remove, turn the potatoes, and add the red onion and Chorizo. Cook for another 20 minutes, ensuring the potatoes are cooked through. Pour over the sauce, top with the cheese and return to the oven for 10 minutes until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown. Serve with a side crispy green salad.

