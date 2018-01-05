>
Meat
Cooking for one? One person recipe ideas
Grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzarella

1/2 Medium Aubergine, cut into 1cm slices
150g Filled Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini Pasta
70g Diced Buffalo Mozzarella
1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Puttanesca Sauce
1 Tablespoon Torn Basil Leaves
Salt and Ground Black Pepper
Olive Oil

  1. Lay the slices of aubergine out on a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and pour over a little olive oil.
  2. Heat a chargrill (or a heavy based frying pan if you do not have one) and cook the slices for about two minutes each side. Set them aside.
  3. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.
  4. Heat the sauce, stir in the cooked aubergines and heat through.
  5. Remove from heat, then stir in the mozzarella.
  6. Pour over the cooked pasta and garnish with the basil leaves.


14/09/2010
Meat Vegetables
