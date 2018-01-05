Grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzarella
1/2 Medium Aubergine, cut into 1cm slices
150g Filled Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini Pasta
70g Diced Buffalo Mozzarella
1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Puttanesca Sauce
1 Tablespoon Torn Basil Leaves
Salt and Ground Black Pepper
Olive Oil
- Lay the slices of aubergine out on a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and pour over a little olive oil.
- Heat a chargrill (or a heavy based frying pan if you do not have one) and cook the slices for about two minutes each side. Set them aside.
- Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.
- Heat the sauce, stir in the cooked aubergines and heat through.
- Remove from heat, then stir in the mozzarella.
- Pour over the cooked pasta and garnish with the basil leaves.