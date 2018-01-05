Cooking for one? One person recipe ideas

Grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzarella

1/2 Medium Aubergine, cut into 1cm slices

150g Filled Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini Pasta

70g Diced Buffalo Mozzarella

1 Pouch Loyd Grossman Puttanesca Sauce

1 Tablespoon Torn Basil Leaves

Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Olive Oil

Lay the slices of aubergine out on a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and pour over a little olive oil. Heat a chargrill (or a heavy based frying pan if you do not have one) and cook the slices for about two minutes each side. Set them aside. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions. Heat the sauce, stir in the cooked aubergines and heat through. Remove from heat, then stir in the mozzarella. Pour over the cooked pasta and garnish with the basil leaves.

