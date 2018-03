Cooking with onions: Vegetarian onion recipes

Vegetarian recipes with onion





These



Read on for



Cooking with onions is easy. They'll add punch and flavour to any vegetarian dish so why not rustle up one of these tasty meals?These recipes by British Onions will get your mouth watering and your stomach rumbling - there's just something about a good helping of onions that gets us all hungry.Read on for vegetarian recipe inspiration... Image © Brand X Pictures