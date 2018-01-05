Red onion and white bean salad

Red onion and white bean salad

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes



Ingredients

4 Small red British Onions, cut into wedges

2 Red peppers, cored, deseeded, quartered

1

6 Tablespoons

2, 410g/141/2oz Cans haricot beans, drained

75g/3oz Chilled sunblush

50g/2oz Marinated black

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Teaspoon

Salt and coarsely crushed black pepper

Small bunch fresh

150g/5oz Feta

1 Cos



How to make:

1. Put the onion wedges into a roasting tin with the peppers, drizzle with half the oil and roast in an oven preheated to 200oC/400oF/gas 6 for 30 minutes until the onions are softened and the skins of the peppers blackened.



2. Wrap the peppers in foil and set aside for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing the remaining oil with the pan juices, lemon juice, honey and some seasoning in a small bowl then mix in the



3. Add the drained beans, onions, drained sun blush tomatoes and olives if using to a salad bowl. Peel the skin away from the peppers, cut into strips and add to the salad. Sprinkle with the feta, then add the dressing and gently toss together. Serve spooned over the lettuce leaves.

25 minutes25-30 minutes4 Small red British Onions, cut into wedges2 Red peppers, cored, deseeded, quartered Orange or yellow pepper , cored, deseeded, quartered6 Tablespoons olive oil 2, 410g/141/2oz Cans haricot beans, drained75g/3oz Chilled sunblush tomatoes in oil50g/2oz Marinated black olives , optionalJuice of 1 lemon1 Teaspoon honey Salt and coarsely crushed black pepperSmall bunch fresh basil or marjoram, finely chopped150g/5oz Feta cheese , drained, crumbled1 Cos lettuce 1. Put the onion wedges into a roasting tin with the peppers, drizzle with half the oil and roast in an oven preheated to 200oC/400oF/gas 6 for 30 minutes until the onions are softened and the skins of the peppers blackened.2. Wrap the peppers in foil and set aside for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing the remaining oil with the pan juices, lemon juice, honey and some seasoning in a small bowl then mix in the herbs 3. Add the drained beans, onions, drained sun blush tomatoes and olives if using to a salad bowl. Peel the skin away from the peppers, cut into strips and add to the salad. Sprinkle with the feta, then add the dressing and gently toss together. Serve spooned over the lettuce leaves.