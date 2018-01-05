>
Vegetables
Cooking with onions: Vegetarian onion recipes
  
Red onion and white bean salad

Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients
4 Small red British Onions, cut into wedges
2 Red peppers, cored, deseeded, quartered
1 Orange or yellow pepper, cored, deseeded, quartered
6 Tablespoons olive oil
2, 410g/141/2oz Cans haricot beans, drained
75g/3oz Chilled sunblush tomatoes in oil
50g/2oz Marinated black olives, optional
Juice of 1 lemon
1 Teaspoon honey
Salt and coarsely crushed black pepper
Small bunch fresh basil or marjoram, finely chopped
150g/5oz Feta cheese, drained, crumbled
1 Cos lettuce

How to make:
1. Put the onion wedges into a roasting tin with the peppers, drizzle with half the oil and roast in an oven preheated to 200oC/400oF/gas 6 for 30 minutes until the onions are softened and the skins of the peppers blackened.

2. Wrap the peppers in foil and set aside for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing the remaining oil with the pan juices, lemon juice, honey and some seasoning in a small bowl then mix in the herbs.

3. Add the drained beans, onions, drained sun blush tomatoes and olives if using to a salad bowl. Peel the skin away from the peppers, cut into strips and add to the salad. Sprinkle with the feta, then add the dressing and gently toss together. Serve spooned over the lettuce leaves.


13/05/2011
