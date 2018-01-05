Onion and cheese soda bread recipe

Onion and cheese soda bread Ingredients

1 large onion, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

450g/1lb plain flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

150g/6oz Gruyere cheese, grated

300ml yoghurt

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp sundried tomatoes, chopped How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/425F/gas mark 7

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan & gently fry the onions until translucent, about 10 minutes.

3. Mix the flour and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl; add the cheese, onions and sundried tomatoes.

4. Mix the yoghurt & water together then stir into the flour. Mix with a spoon until it comes together to form a soft dough.

5. Turn onto a floured surface, knead until it form smooth dough & shape into a 20cm round. Place onto a baking sheet & mark out 6 wedges with a knife. Bake for 30 - 40 minutes until golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped. If it isn't ready after this time, turn it upside down on the baking sheet and bake for a few minutes more.

6. Serve warm with grilled bacon, tomatoes & onion relish.

