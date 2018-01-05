Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup

Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup with Pesto Croutons Serves 4-6



Ingredients

1.250kg/ 2lb 12oz cherry tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, chopped

4 red British Onions, finely sliced

10 basil leaves

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp Brown sugar

250ml/9floz vegetable stock

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

Pesto croutons

2 tbsp pesto

3 tbsp olive oil

6 slices of ciabatta bread, torn into pieces How to make:



1. Preheat oven to 220C/375F/ Gas No 5. Put the cherry tomatoes, garlic, 2 onions and basil onto a tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper. Bake for 30- 40 minutes until the tomatoes are browned.



2. Mix the pesto, 3 tbsp olive oil and bread together in a bowl, ensuring the bread is evenly covered. Spread the croutons onto a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes in the oven with the tomatoes. Turn the croutons and bake for a further 5 minutes. Put to one side.



3. Put the rest of the olive oil in a pan and gently fry the onions for 10- 15 minutes, add the vinegar & sugar. Cook for a further minute.



4. Liquidize the roast tomato mixture. Add half the fried onion and stock. Reheat the soup & check the seasoning.



5. Serve with pesto croutons and garnish with the remaining fried onion.





