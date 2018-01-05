Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup
Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup with Pesto Croutons
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1.250kg/ 2lb 12oz cherry tomatoes
3 cloves garlic, chopped
4 red British Onions, finely sliced
10 basil leaves
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp Brown sugar
250ml/9floz vegetable stock
Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
Pesto croutons
2 tbsp pesto
3 tbsp olive oil
6 slices of ciabatta bread, torn into pieces
How to make:
1. Preheat oven to 220C/375F/ Gas No 5. Put the cherry tomatoes, garlic, 2 onions and basil onto a tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper. Bake for 30- 40 minutes until the tomatoes are browned.
2. Mix the pesto, 3 tbsp olive oil and bread together in a bowl, ensuring the bread is evenly covered. Spread the croutons onto a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes in the oven with the tomatoes. Turn the croutons and bake for a further 5 minutes. Put to one side.
3. Put the rest of the olive oil in a pan and gently fry the onions for 10- 15 minutes, add the vinegar & sugar. Cook for a further minute.
4. Liquidize the roast tomato mixture. Add half the fried onion and stock. Reheat the soup & check the seasoning.
5. Serve with pesto croutons and garnish with the remaining fried onion.