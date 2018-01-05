- Nutritional benefits of eggs: vitamins and minerals in eggs

|
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
1 medium-sized egg contains:
- 20% of the daily recommendations for Vitamin A, beneficial for eyesight.
- 10% of the daily recommendations for Vitamin D, necessary for skeleton construction.
- 10% of the daily recommendations for Vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that limits the effects of ageing and gives you beautiful skin.
- 10% of the daily recommendations for Vitamin K, necessary for blood clotting.
- And lots of B vitamins, which are involved in chemical reactions within the body.
Minerals aren't to be outdone either... The same egg contains 17% of our daily recommended phosphorous requirement and 15% of our daily iron requirement, which is essential for transporting oxygen to tissues.
Energy values for 1 medium-sized 60g egg:
90 kcal (75 in the yolk and 15 in the white) of which there are 7g of protein (in the white).
Eggs have so many plus points: they're cheap, practical, rich in vitamins and minerals... and can be used in a wide variety of recipes!
04/04/2012
