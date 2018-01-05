- Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon recipe

|
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Cooking time: 6 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
4 slices smoked salmon
4 eggs
6 tablespoons crème fraîche
1 lemon
dill
pepper
few salad leaves
vinaigrette of your choice
Method:
> Medium-boil the eggs for 6 minutes in salted boiling water. Put them into cold water and leave to cool.
> Wash the salad leaves and arrange on 4 plates. Season with vinaigrette.
> Remove the shell from the eggs, place them on the slices of smoked salmon and wrap the salmon around the egg.
> Mix the cream with the lemon juice, pepper and a bit of dill. Place a good spoonful on the plates and serve.
04/04/2012
