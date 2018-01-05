>
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon recipe

 

- Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon recipe
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 6 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 slices smoked salmon
4 eggs
6 tablespoons crème fraîche
1 lemon
dill
pepper
few salad leaves
vinaigrette of your choice

Method:

> Medium-boil the eggs for 6 minutes in salted boiling water. Put them into cold water and leave to cool.

> Wash the salad leaves and arrange on 4 plates. Season with vinaigrette.

> Remove the shell from the eggs, place them on the slices of smoked salmon and wrap the salmon around the egg.

> Mix the cream with the lemon juice, pepper and a bit of dill. Place a good spoonful on the plates and serve.




  
  
