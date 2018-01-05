Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon recipe Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 6 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):



4 slices smoked salmon

4 eggs

6 tablespoons crème fraîche

1 lemon

dill

pepper

few salad leaves

vinaigrette of your choice



Method:



> Medium-boil the eggs for 6 minutes in salted boiling water. Put them into cold water and leave to cool.



> Wash the salad leaves and arrange on 4 plates. Season with vinaigrette.



> Remove the shell from the eggs, place them on the slices of smoked salmon and wrap the salmon around the egg.



> Mix the cream with the lemon juice, pepper and a bit of dill. Place a good spoonful on the plates and serve.





