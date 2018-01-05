Baked eggs in tomatoes recipe © CNPO (recipe and photo) Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):



4 large tomatoes

4 eggs

4 teaspoons crème fraîche

few sprigs of dill

cayenne pepper, salt



Method:



> Wash the tomatoes, slice off the "hats" and scoop out the seeds and pulp.



> Add salt and pepper and bake in the oven at 200°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for 3 minutes.



> Take the tomatoes out of the oven. Place a teaspoonful of crème fraîche in the bottom of each tomato.



> Break the eggs into the tomatoes and bake them in the hot oven at 200°C. Cook until the egg whites go white.



> Serve immediately.





