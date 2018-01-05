Baked eggs in tomatoes recipe

|
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
4 large tomatoes
4 eggs
4 teaspoons crème fraîche
few sprigs of dill
cayenne pepper, salt
Method:
> Wash the tomatoes, slice off the "hats" and scoop out the seeds and pulp.
> Add salt and pepper and bake in the oven at 200°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for 3 minutes.
> Take the tomatoes out of the oven. Place a teaspoonful of crème fraîche in the bottom of each tomato.
> Break the eggs into the tomatoes and bake them in the hot oven at 200°C. Cook until the egg whites go white.
> Serve immediately.
