>
>
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Article in images

Baked eggs in tomatoes recipe

 

© CNPO (recipe and photo) - Baked eggs in tomatoes recipe
© CNPO (recipe and photo)
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 large tomatoes
4 eggs
4 teaspoons crème fraîche
few sprigs of dill
cayenne pepper, salt

Method:

> Wash the tomatoes, slice off the "hats" and scoop out the seeds and pulp.

> Add salt and pepper and bake in the oven at 200°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for 3 minutes.

> Take the tomatoes out of the oven. Place a teaspoonful of crème fraîche in the bottom of each tomato.

> Break the eggs into the tomatoes and bake them in the hot oven at 200°C. Cook until the egg whites go white.

> Serve immediately.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
04/04/2012
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         