Oven-baked vegetable tortilla recipe © CNPO (recipe and photo) Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):



4 eggs

1 courgette

1 aubergine

1 tomato

salt, pepper

olive oil

thyme, rosemary



Method:



> Wash the vegetables and cut into thin strips. Brown them in a frying pan with a bit of olive oil.



> Beat the eggs and add salt and pepper. Place the vegetables in an oven dish. Carefully add the beaten eggs then add the thyme and rosemary.



> Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes at 150-180°C (Gas Mark 5-6). Keep an eye on it whilst it's cooking.





