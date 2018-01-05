>
>
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Article in images

Oven-baked vegetable tortilla recipe

 

© CNPO (recipe and photo) - Oven-baked vegetable tortilla recipe
© CNPO (recipe and photo)
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 eggs
1 courgette
1 aubergine
1 tomato
salt, pepper
olive oil
thyme, rosemary

Method:

> Wash the vegetables and cut into thin strips. Brown them in a frying pan with a bit of olive oil.

> Beat the eggs and add salt and pepper. Place the vegetables in an oven dish. Carefully add the beaten eggs then add the thyme and rosemary.

> Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes at 150-180°C (Gas Mark 5-6). Keep an eye on it whilst it's cooking.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
04/04/2012
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         