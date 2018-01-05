Oven-baked vegetable tortilla recipe

|
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
4 eggs
1 courgette
1 aubergine
1 tomato
salt, pepper
olive oil
thyme, rosemary
Method:
> Wash the vegetables and cut into thin strips. Brown them in a frying pan with a bit of olive oil.
> Beat the eggs and add salt and pepper. Place the vegetables in an oven dish. Carefully add the beaten eggs then add the thyme and rosemary.
> Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes at 150-180°C (Gas Mark 5-6). Keep an eye on it whilst it's cooking.
Food and Drink Editor
04/04/2012
