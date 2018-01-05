Chocolate mousse recipe © jules:stonesoup/Flickr (cc) Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes (make 6 hours before)



Ingredients (serves 4):



180g dark chocolate, at least 70% cocoa solids

4 eggs

2 tablespoons cream

1 teaspoon vanilla sugar



Method:



> Make the night before, or at least six hours in advance.



> In to a bain-maire (a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water - but not touching the water) break the chocolate and melt gently. Add cream and mix together.

Remove from heat.



> Separate eggs, lightly beat the yolks and add to chocolate mixture.



> Whip the whites until they form stiff peaks, then add vanilla sugar (or normal caster sugar with a few drops of vanilla essence). Add to mixture.



>Pour into dessert dish, or individual ramequins, chill for at least six hours before serving.





Also in Food & Drink:

> More egg recipes

> Guide to cooking eggs







