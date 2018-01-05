Chocolate mousse recipe

|
Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 0 minutes (make 6 hours before)
Ingredients (serves 4):
180g dark chocolate, at least 70% cocoa solids
4 eggs
2 tablespoons cream
1 teaspoon vanilla sugar
Method:
> Make the night before, or at least six hours in advance.
> In to a bain-maire (a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water - but not touching the water) break the chocolate and melt gently. Add cream and mix together.
Remove from heat.
> Separate eggs, lightly beat the yolks and add to chocolate mixture.
> Whip the whites until they form stiff peaks, then add vanilla sugar (or normal caster sugar with a few drops of vanilla essence). Add to mixture.
>Pour into dessert dish, or individual ramequins, chill for at least six hours before serving.
Also in Food & Drink:
> More egg recipes
> Guide to cooking eggs
|
Food and Drink Editor
04/04/2012
|
Article Plan Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes ▼
|