Egg recipes: Top Ten Eggceptional recipes
Chocolate mousse recipe

   

© jules:stonesoup/Flickr (cc) - Chocolate mousse recipe
© jules:stonesoup/Flickr (cc)
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 0 minutes (make 6 hours before)

Ingredients (serves 4):

180g dark chocolate, at least 70% cocoa solids
4 eggs
2 tablespoons cream
1 teaspoon vanilla sugar

Method:

> Make the night before, or at least six hours in advance.

> In to a bain-maire (a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water - but not touching the water) break the chocolate and melt gently. Add cream and mix together.
Remove from heat.

> Separate eggs, lightly beat the yolks and add to chocolate mixture.

> Whip the whites until they form stiff peaks, then add vanilla sugar (or normal caster sugar with a few drops of vanilla essence). Add to mixture.

>Pour into dessert dish, or individual ramequins, chill for at least six hours before serving.


Food and Drink Editor
04/04/2012
