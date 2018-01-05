Food fit for champions

The Hairy Bikers guide to World Cup cooking

The World Cup isn't just about football - it also gives the enterprising foodie reason to indulge in a global gastronomic odyssey.



As England began their tournament campaign with that dreadful match against the USA on June 12 in South Africa, we imagined the rich platter of goodies from all the countries we're hoping to meet - it's enough to make you forget the USA score. We're hungry for more!



Celebrity chefs the Hairy Bikers are currently on a nationwide comedy/culinary tour and the boys - Dave Myers and Simon King - have road tested a number of global delicacies in the name of international relations.



The duo have eaten their way through a selection of 32 World Cup-themed energy efficient recipes on the npower website (www.npower.com/smartcooking).



"The German one's my favourite actually - it's really good!" laughs Simon, aware that he's leant his support to one of England football's greatest rivals.



He's talking about Bauernfruhstuck, the German dish on the website: A hearty dish made with sauteed potatoes, eggs, bacon and onion, which is straightforward to make.



It might not be the prettiest dish in our culinary world cup, but it gets the Hairy Bikers seal of approval - even if it comes from the country that made Paul Gascoigne cry in 1990.





Image:© PA Photo/npower





