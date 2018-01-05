Steak Pie - an English classic

Don't worry though, these Englishmen haven't lost their sense of national pride.



Another recipe they've tested is that traditional British favourite, the steak and ale pie. Dave reveals the secret to getting it just right.



"Just cook the basis of the pie for a long, long time, at low temperature," he urges.



"Basically what you're doing is making a beef stew. Put mushrooms in, put what you fancy in, but just let it cook for a long time - it'll not dry out."



You needn't fork out for expensive steak either, adds Simon.



"Cheaper cuts of meat are often better for pies because they're gelatinous and there's a deeper flavour to them."



With the stew made, pour it into an oven dish and pinch some rolled puff pastry over the top. Then, says Dave, pop it all in the oven until the pastry is puffed up and golden - "just like a proud retriever" - ready for the big match.



ENGLAND - STEAK AND ALE PIE RECIPE



(Serves 4)



900g stewing beef, diced



25g flour (plus extra for dusting)



100g butter



2 onions, roughly chopped



2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped



2 medium carrots, roughly chopped



150g button mushrooms



2 sprigs fresh thyme



1 bay leaf



400ml good quality ale



500ml beef stock



Salt and pepper



1 egg, beaten, for glazing



300g ready-made rolled puff pastry



Preheat the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7. Pour the flour into a bowl

and season well. Coat the meat with the seasoned flour. Heat half the

butter in a heated pan and add the meat, searing all over until golden

brown.



Add vegetables, herbs, ale and stock. Cover with a lid and gently simmer

for one hour.



When cooked, season, add remaining butter and pour into an ovenproof

dish. Brush the edge of the dish with the beaten egg.



Place pastry over the dish, pinching the edges so that it sticks. Trim

off any remaining pieces from around the edge. Brush the pastry top

thoroughly with the remaining beaten egg and place on a baking tray.

Bake for 20-30 minutes until golden brown on top.





