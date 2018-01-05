>
American cheese cake

Next up in their list of World Cup recipes are England's first World Cup opponents, the USA. We didn't win but at least we didn't lose either and that surely deserves cake?

American food might make you think of burgers, fries, and deep pan pizza, but there's more to Stateside cooking than that.

Blueberry cheesecake is the US contribution to this international food party - and, if you get it in the oven before kick-off, you can be sampling your handy-work by halftime, say the Hairy Bikers.

They suggest that a good cheesecake "should wobble slightly when the tin is shaken" after coming out of the oven.

USA - BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE RECIPE

(Serves 4)

75g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

175g digestive biscuits

175g blueberries, plus extra for decorating

2 tablespoons sugar

450g cream cheese

150g caster sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 eggs, lightly beaten

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Crush the biscuits until they
resemble rough breadcrumbs, mix with the melted butter and press down
into the base of a buttered 24cm cake tin.

Beat the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and eggs together in a
large bowl until smooth and creamy.

Pour over the base and bake in the oven for 40 minutes, or until pale
golden.

Allow to cool in the tin for about 10-15 minutes. Carefully remove the
cheesecake from the tin.

Heat the blueberries gently in a pan, with the sugar and one tablespoon
of water, for five minutes, or until the mixture turns in to a syrup.
Leave to cool.

Serve cheesecake topped with the cooked blueberries. Decorate with
remaining blueberries.


