South African pumpkin fritters

Of course it would be rude not to mention the World Cup hosts.

South African cuisine is perhaps best known for biltong (cured, dried meat), ostrich and boerewors (spiced, spiral sausages), but it's a sugary surprise that plays up front for the Rainbow Nation in this tournament.

Pumpkin fritters, also known as pampoenkoekies, use the pumpkin as a supplement or alternative for flour.

These light teacakes will go down well whoever wins, and can be whipped up before the teams even get through the national anthems.

Dave and Simon suggest mixing up some cooked pumpkin, flour, cinnamon, salt, sugar and baking powder in a bowl before adding a couple of eggs and beating into a thick batter.

Then, heat some oil in a pan and fry globs of the batter on both sides, they say, until firm and golden.

