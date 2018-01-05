>
With thousands of miles' worth of globe-hopping gastronomic experience, this World Cup of food has been well-suited to the Hairy Bikers.

The boys rate road-tripping through Argentina and southern India as their favourite food trip moments - but a goat penis hotpot in Vietnam, with frog's bladders as an hors d'oeuvre, was their worst.

"There was a guy selling tequila, dressed as a Mexican in Vietnam, serving penis hotpot; it was a bit mental really," recalls Simon.

Don't worry, though - Vietnam aren't in the World Cup. Chile, on the other hand, did make it through and this Prawn Ceviche recipe sounds much more appetising. Enjoy!

CHILE - PRAWN CEVICHE RECIPE

(Serves 2)

250g raw peeled prawns

Half a lemon, sliced

Small bunch of coriander, leaves picked (keep the stalks)

Half a papaya, finely diced

1 mango, finely diced

3 tomatoes, finely diced

1 onion, finely diced

2 red chillies, chopped

100ml mango juice

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

A couple of good handfuls mixed green leaves

Poach the prawns in boiling salted water with the lemon slices and
coriander stalks for 2 minutes.

Mix together the papaya, mango, tomato, onion, chilli, coriander leaves,
mango and lime juice with the chilli ketchup. Toss with the prawns.
Chill for about 10-15 minutes. Serve on a bed of mixed leaves.




25/06/2010
25/06/2010
