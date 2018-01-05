Chile prawn ceviche recipe

With thousands of miles' worth of globe-hopping gastronomic experience, this World Cup of food has been well-suited to the Hairy Bikers.



The boys rate road-tripping through Argentina and southern India as their favourite food trip moments - but a goat penis hotpot in Vietnam, with frog's bladders as an hors d'oeuvre, was their worst.



"There was a guy selling tequila, dressed as a Mexican in Vietnam, serving penis hotpot; it was a bit mental really," recalls Simon.



Don't worry, though - Vietnam aren't in the World Cup. Chile, on the other hand, did make it through and this Prawn Ceviche recipe sounds much more appetising. Enjoy!



CHILE - PRAWN CEVICHE RECIPE



(Serves 2)



250g raw peeled prawns



Half a lemon, sliced



Small bunch of coriander, leaves picked (keep the stalks)



Half a papaya, finely diced



1 mango, finely diced



3 tomatoes, finely diced



1 onion, finely diced



2 red chillies, chopped



100ml mango juice



2 limes, juiced



2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce



A couple of good handfuls mixed green leaves



Poach the prawns in boiling salted water with the lemon slices and

coriander stalks for 2 minutes.



Mix together the papaya, mango, tomato, onion, chilli, coriander leaves,

mango and lime juice with the chilli ketchup. Toss with the prawns.

Chill for about 10-15 minutes. Serve on a bed of mixed leaves.







