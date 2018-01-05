Chile prawn ceviche recipe
With thousands of miles' worth of globe-hopping gastronomic experience, this World Cup of food has been well-suited to the Hairy Bikers.
The boys rate road-tripping through Argentina and southern India as their favourite food trip moments - but a goat penis hotpot in Vietnam, with frog's bladders as an hors d'oeuvre, was their worst.
"There was a guy selling tequila, dressed as a Mexican in Vietnam, serving penis hotpot; it was a bit mental really," recalls Simon.
Don't worry, though - Vietnam aren't in the World Cup. Chile, on the other hand, did make it through and this Prawn Ceviche recipe sounds much more appetising. Enjoy!
CHILE - PRAWN CEVICHE RECIPE
(Serves 2)
250g raw peeled prawns
Half a lemon, sliced
Small bunch of coriander, leaves picked (keep the stalks)
Half a papaya, finely diced
1 mango, finely diced
3 tomatoes, finely diced
1 onion, finely diced
2 red chillies, chopped
100ml mango juice
2 limes, juiced
2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce
A couple of good handfuls mixed green leaves
Poach the prawns in boiling salted water with the lemon slices and
coriander stalks for 2 minutes.
Mix together the papaya, mango, tomato, onion, chilli, coriander leaves,
mango and lime juice with the chilli ketchup. Toss with the prawns.
Chill for about 10-15 minutes. Serve on a bed of mixed leaves.