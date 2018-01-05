Finger food | finger food ideas

In this article









Finger food - Cheats nachos



Finger food is a must for watching the big games, informal gatherings and even big parties. It's the easy, informal way to cater and, let's face it, everyone loves a bit of finger food!Here's our selections of snacks and finger food ideas that your guests or family will love!All of our finger food ideas are simple and delicious!175g plain tortillas chips225g salsa (readymade jar)4 spring onions - chopped200g cheddar - grated200g guacamole150g soured cream coriander - chopped for garnish (optional)Normally we'd prefer to make our own guacamole and salsa but in the interest of speed we're happy to cheat!Arrange the tortillas onto a plate, spoon over the salsa and scatter the chopped onions.Sprinkle over the grated cheese and pop under the grill until cheese is nicely melted.Once the cheese is just right, spoon over half the guacamole followed by a big dollop of soured cream.Sprinkle over chopped coriander (if using)Put the remaining guacamole into a pot and do the same with the sour cream - serve these on the side with your nachos so guests can get a little extra if they like.