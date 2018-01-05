Quick sausage rolls

Quick and easy sausage rolls are always a winner with guests!



Ingredients

6x good quality sausages

375g packet ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Optional flavours - chopped apricot, grated onion, chopped sage, dried herbs



Preheat the oven to 220C

Serves 6-8



Method

Slit open your sausages and squeeze out the meat into a big bowl. If you're adding any flavours from the list above (or your own) add them into the bowl and mix thoroughly with your hands.



Lightly flour your surface and spread the pastry out. Flour a rolling pin and roll out the pastry until it's as thin as a 10 pence but keep it in a the nice rectangle shape.



Slit the pastry lengthways into four strips.



Divide your sausage meat into four and roll out into long sausages then transfer to the pastry strips.



Roll the sausages up in the pastry. Brush the inside edge with the beaten egg to seal. Repeat until you have four long sausages all wrapped up. Then brush the top of your super long sausages with egg and cut diagonally along the sausages to divide into bite sizes.



Transfer your sausage rolls onto a lightly greased baking tray and cook for 15-20 minutes or until beautifully golden.

