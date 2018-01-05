>
Meat
Finger food | finger food ideas
  
French bread pizza
French bread pizzas are simple and quick and super delicious.

Ingredients
1 french stick / baguette, cut on the diagnol to about 2cm thick
1 small jar of ragu or tomato pasta sauce
200g grated cheese
optional - sliced pepparami, ham, olives, pickles, capers, tomatos

Pre-heat oven 180 degrees
Serves 4

Method
Lay out the sliced bread on a baking tray.
Put a generous teaspoon of pasta sauce onto each one and spread.
Add any optional toppings (as above or your own).
Sprinkle over the grated cheese evenly over your "pizzas".
Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and going golden.


Image by Stevendepolo/Flickr/cc
Food and Drink Editor
17/06/2009
05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
