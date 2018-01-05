In this article









French bread pizza

French bread pizzas are simple and quick and super delicious.



Ingredients

1 french stick / baguette, cut on the diagnol to about 2cm thick

1 small jar of ragu or tomato pasta sauce

200g grated cheese

optional - sliced pepparami, ham, olives, pickles, capers, tomatos



Pre-heat oven 180 degrees

Serves 4



Method

Lay out the sliced bread on a baking tray.

Put a generous teaspoon of pasta sauce onto each one and spread.

Add any optional toppings (as above or your own).

Sprinkle over the grated cheese evenly over your "pizzas".

Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and going golden.





