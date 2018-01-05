In this article









Easy chicken hot wings

Chicken wings are always a favourite. Ideally these would be barbequed but you can also do it with a grill. Serve with a good supply of napkins.



Ingredients

1 to 1.5kg chicken wings, separated at joints, tips removed

110g unsalted butter

3 x 57ml bottles Tabasco Sauce

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

salt to taste



Serves 6

Preheat: BBQ or grill under a high heat.



Method



Brush the oil over the grill plate or BBQ grill to stop the chicken sticking.



Cook the wings 8 to 12 minutes on each side. Cut into one or two and if the juices run clear then they're done. If not cook for a bit longer.



Over a medium heat, melt the butter in a saucepan, add the Tabasco, pepper and salt.



Place the cooked wings in a large bowl, pour over the Sauce over the wings and stir with a wooden spoon until they're all thoroughly coated.





Image by Ericksonakee/Flickr/cc

