Easy chicken hot wings
Chicken wings are always a favourite. Ideally these would be barbequed but you can also do it with a grill. Serve with a good supply of napkins.
Ingredients
1 to 1.5kg chicken wings, separated at joints, tips removed
110g unsalted butter
3 x 57ml bottles Tabasco Sauce
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
salt to taste
Serves 6
Preheat: BBQ or grill under a high heat.
Method
Brush the oil over the grill plate or BBQ grill to stop the chicken sticking.
Cook the wings 8 to 12 minutes on each side. Cut into one or two and if the juices run clear then they're done. If not cook for a bit longer.
Over a medium heat, melt the butter in a saucepan, add the Tabasco, pepper and salt.
Place the cooked wings in a large bowl, pour over the Sauce over the wings and stir with a wooden spoon until they're all thoroughly coated.
Image by Ericksonakee/Flickr/cc