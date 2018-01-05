>
Meat
Cheese straws


Cheese straws are among the simplest things you can make and they taste amazing!

Ingredients
50g self-raising flour
pinch cayenne pepper
25g softened butter
100g finely grated mature cheddar

Preheat the oven to 200C

Method

Mix all ingredients together (in a big bowl or in a food processor). Knead it all together lightly but don't over work the mixture.

Lightly flour a surface and roll it out until it's about as thick as a pound coin.

Cut into short slim strips and put on a non-stick, greased or lined tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Cool Cheese straws on a wire rack.


