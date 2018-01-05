Ginger recipes: Zesty recipes with ginger

Gingerbread Pudding with Toffee Pear Sauce



1. Pre-heat the oven 170°c/325°f/gas 3

2. Place the dates in a small bowl and pour over 150ml of boiling water, stir in the bicarbonate of soda and leave to one side

3. In a large mixing bowl cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, add each egg and stir well after each addition. Fold in the flour and ground ginger

4. Stir in the yogurt and date mixture, the mixture will be quite runny this is how it should be.

5. Pour the batter into six small pudding moulds and place on baking tray

6. Bake for 20-25 minutes until they are brown and springy to touch

7. Leave to cool in the moulds before removing with a palette knife

8. To make the sauce melt the butter in shallow frying pan and add the pear cubes, cook until soft and caramelised.

9. Add the sugar and cream and continue to stir until the sauce is bubbling.

10. Pour the sauce evenly over the puddings