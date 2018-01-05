Carrot & Ginger Soup
Carrot and ginger soup
Spring carrots, vibrate and fresh incorporated with warming ginger. Served with a cooling yogurt, perfect for lunches.
Ingredients:
600g carrots, peeled and cubed
2 large cloves garlic, skin removed
2 tbsp honey
1 tsp cumin powder
Black pepper & salt
Knob of butter
2cm piece of fresh ginger
1 small potato, peeled and cubed
5 shallots, diced
1 litre vegetable or chicken stock, hot
100g Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger Yogurt
chopped herbs of your choice
How to make:
1. Pre-heat oven to 200°c/400°f/gas 6
2. Place the carrots and garlic in a small oven proof dish or roasting tin, and add the honey, cumin and seasoning, mix well. Roast in the oven until soft and caramelised
3. Take a saucepan and melt the butter, add the ginger, potato and shallots and cook until soft. Add the roasted carrots and mix stir
4. Add the stock and leave to simmer for approx 20 minutes until all the vegetables are tender.
5. Using a stick blender or food processor blitz until smooth, check seasoning and leave to cool slightly whilst you make the garnish
6. Finally, finish off by adding a dollop of Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger yogurt, and enjoy!