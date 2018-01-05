In this article











Carrot & Ginger Soup

Carrot and ginger soup Spring carrots, vibrate and fresh incorporated with warming ginger. Served with a cooling yogurt, perfect for lunches.





Ingredients:

600g carrots, peeled and cubed

2 large cloves garlic, skin removed

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp cumin powder

Black pepper & salt

Knob of butter

2cm piece of fresh ginger

1 small potato, peeled and cubed

5 shallots, diced

1 litre vegetable or chicken stock, hot

100g Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger Yogurt

chopped herbs of your choice



How to make:

1. Pre-heat oven to 200°c/400°f/gas 6

2. Place the carrots and garlic in a small oven proof dish or roasting tin, and add the honey, cumin and seasoning, mix well. Roast in the oven until soft and caramelised

3. Take a saucepan and melt the butter, add the ginger, potato and shallots and cook until soft. Add the roasted carrots and mix stir

4. Add the stock and leave to simmer for approx 20 minutes until all the vegetables are tender.

5. Using a stick blender or food processor blitz until smooth, check seasoning and leave to cool slightly whilst you make the garnish

6. Finally, finish off by adding a dollop of Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger yogurt, and enjoy!



