Panna cotta with ginger & rhubarb

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Ginger & Poached Rhubarb

An Italian inspired dessert, light and creamy - just simple sophistication Ingredients:

5 leaves of gelatine, soaked

225ml whole milk

Dash of vanilla extract

450ml double cream

200g Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger yogurt

100g caster sugar

1 pack rhubarb stems

180 g caster sugar

A little water How to make:

1. Follow manufacturers instructions for the gelatine

2. Heat the milk, vanilla and cream together in a small p.an until just boiling, add the sugar.

3. Remove from the heat and leave to cool a little before adding the yogurt, stir well

Pour into ramekins, cover and set in the fridge for 6 hours or best overnight.

4. Wash and cut the rhubarb stems and place in an oven-proof dish or small saucepan, sprinkle over the sugar and just cover with water. Poach in a pre-heated oven 150°c/300°c/gas 2 for 10-15 minutes or medium heat, check regularly to see if the pieces are not drying out.

5. Leave the rhubarb to cool and the syrup to go sticky and thick

6. De-mould the panna cotta’s by dipping them in warm water, invert onto a plate and shake sharply. Finally add the poached rhubarb on the side and drizzle over the lovely rhubarb syrup.



