In this article











Lemon & ginger parfait

Lemon & ginger parfait A light frozen yogurt terrine, so easy to make, perfect for entertaining, bursting with lemon & ginger flavours Ingredients:

400ml double cream

200g Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger yogurt

40g meringue nests, crushed

100g lemon curd

Grated zest, to serve How to make:

1. Line a large loaf tin with cling film

2. Whip the cream until soft and thick peaks, add the yogurt and whisk again.

Add the crushed meringue pieces and stir again

3. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin, enough to cover the bottom and drizzle with lemon curd and more cream and yogurt mixture and repeat the layers. Cover with cling film.

4. Freeze till solid, depending on the temperature of the freezer this will take from 4 hours to over-night.

5. To serve leave out of the freezer for 10 minutes, un-mould and cut into thick slices, decorate with grated zest of orange or lemon.





