Melon & ginger smoothie

Ingredients:

200g galia melon or cantaloupe melon

250g Rachel’s Greek Style Ginger Yogurt

Juice of 1 lime

50ml apple Juice

Sprinkle of ground Ginger

How to make:

1. Peel the melon and cut into small chunks. Add to the blender.

2. Add in the remaining ingredients and blitz on pulse speed until a smooth texture is achieved.

3. Pour into glasses and sprinkle with a light dusting of ground Ginger.