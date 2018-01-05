Halloween recipes 2011: Spooky recipes for Halloween

>
Vegetables
Lamb & Sweetfire Beetroot Burgers with Feta

If you're looking for something with a more sophisticated spook then look no further than this blood curldling burger!

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

You’ll need:
500g minced lamb
250g Sweetfire beetroot*, finely chopped
1 egg, beaten
2 tbsp chopped mint
2 cloves garlic, crushed
100g feta cheese, cut into 4 pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:
4 burger buns or ciabatta rolls
Salad leaves
Cherry tomatoes, cut in ½
Finely sliced red onion rings

What to do:
1. In a large bowl, combine the lamb, Sweetfire® beetroot, egg, mint and garlic. Season to taste with salt & freshly ground black pepper and mix thoroughly.

2. Divide into 4 equal portions. Take one portion and flatten it in the palm of your hand. Place a cube of feta in the middle and draw the meat up and over the cheese, moulding it into a burger shape and taking care to ensure the cheese is totally surrounded. Repeat with the other meat portions and set aside in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.

3. When you are ready to cook the burgers, heat a griddle pan (or BBQ) to medium hot and cook the burgers for around 6-8 minutes on each side. Check they are cooked by inserting a skewer into the middle. If it comes out piping hot to touch they are cooked, if not cook for a further minute or so.

4. Serve the burgers in buns with salad.


Food and Drink Editor
24/10/2012
Vegetables
