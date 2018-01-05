Halloween recipes 2011: Spooky recipes for Halloween

Shallot, Pumpkin and Red Pepper Soup

Is there anything more Halloween than a bit 'o pumpkin ? We're not sure that there is, which is why you need to get to grips with this pumpkin broth!

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes



You’ll need:

For the soup:

4 red peppers, deseeded, cut into quarters, roasted for 25 minutes and skins removed

30g butter

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

6 shallots, diced peeled

750g pumpkin, peeled and diced into 2 cm pieces

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Leaves of one sprig of thyme

1.2 litre good vegetable stock

100ml double cream (optional)

Sea salt and black pepper

To serve:

2 tsp chives, finely chopped

30g pumpkin seeds, toasted

120ml low fat crème fraiche

What to do:

1. Before you do anything you need to make sure that overn is preheated to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.



2. Now time for some cooking! Place the peppers skin side up, on a baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until the skins are charred.



2. Remove from the oven and place in a bowl. Cover with cling film and leave to cool. Once cool, peel off the skins, and reserve the flesh.



3. Meanwhile, melt the butter with oil in a large, heavy based saucepan. Add the shallots, pumpkin and red chilli, season with sea salt and black pepper and sweat the vegetables for 5-10 minutes without browning.



4. Add the garlic and thyme and cook on a low heat for a further minute. Pour in the vegetable stock, bring to the boil and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Add in the red peppers and cook for a further 5 minutes.



5. Decant your soup into a bowl and away you go!

