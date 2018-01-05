Halloween recipes 2011: Spooky recipes for Halloween
Shallot, Pumpkin and Red Pepper Soup
Is there anything more Halloween than a bit 'o pumpkin
? We're not sure that there is, which is why you need to get to grips with this pumpkin broth!
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
You’ll need:
For the soup:
4 red peppers, deseeded, cut into quarters, roasted for 25 minutes and skins removed
30g butter
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
6 shallots, diced peeled
750g pumpkin, peeled and diced into 2 cm pieces
1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
Leaves of one sprig of thyme
1.2 litre good vegetable stock
100ml double cream (optional)
Sea salt and black pepper
To serve:
2 tsp chives, finely chopped
30g pumpkin seeds, toasted
120ml low fat crème fraiche
What to do:
1. Before you do anything you need to make sure that overn is preheated to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
2. Now time for some cooking! Place the peppers skin side up, on a baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until the skins are charred.
2. Remove from the oven and place in a bowl. Cover with cling film and leave to cool. Once cool, peel off the skins, and reserve the flesh.
3. Meanwhile, melt the butter with oil in a large, heavy based saucepan. Add the shallots, pumpkin and red chilli, season with sea salt and black pepper and sweat the vegetables for 5-10 minutes without browning.
4. Add the garlic and thyme and cook on a low heat for a further minute. Pour in the vegetable stock, bring to the boil and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Add in the red peppers and cook for a further 5 minutes.
5. Decant your soup into a bowl and away you go!