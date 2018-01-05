>
Halloween recipes 2012: Spooky recipes for Halloween
  
Pumpkin risotto
Pumpkin risotto


Spiced pumpkin and ginger risotto

As pumpkin season only comes around once a year you better make the most of it! This delicious risotto recipe might not terrify the living daylights out of your diners but it sure as heck will tingle those taste buds!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:
2 red chillis finely chopped
200g chopped pumpkin
1 tbsp freshly grated ginger
1 bunch spring onions, cut into rings
3/4 cup short grained rice
3-4 cups of vegetable stock or whey
2 tbsp butter
Salt & pepper
Opies ginger syrup, chopped

How to make:

1. In a saucepan, melt the butter and then add the white part of the spring onions, pumpkin, chopped chillies and ginger. Sauté for about 4 minutes.

2. Now add the rice and mix well until well coated.

3. Add 1 and a half cups of stock or whey gradually making sure not to over-whelm the rice. Mix well and let it cook on a slow simmer. Continue adding the rest of the stock in 1/2 cups until the rice is cooked but still has a bite. Season.

4. Mix the green parts of the scallion a few minutes before serving, leaving some for garnish. Serve and drizzle Opies ginger syrup to taste.
24/10/2012
