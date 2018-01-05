In this article



















Halloween recipes 2011: Spooky recipes for Halloween

Apple Charlotte Other than going out trick or treating the best thing about Halloween is eating a lot of what's technically 'bad' for you and not feeling guilty about it. Cue this Apple Charlotte... Serves: 4



Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients:

500g Bramley apples

225g Cox or Braeburn apples

50g caster sugar

finely grated zest of 1 lemon (optional)

1 egg yolk

9 slices of Allinson’s Brown Batch with the flavour of Sourdough

100g soft butter

fresh cream to serve



How to make:

1. Peel, core and slice the apples. Place in a pan with 2 tbsp water and the caster sugar and lemon zest if using. Cover and cook the apples over a medium heat for about 10 mins, stirring occasionally until the stewed, soft and fluffy. Leave to cool.



2. Preheat the oven to 200oC, 400oF(180oc Fan) Gas Mark 6. You will need 4 x 300ml ovenproof pudding moulds. Remove the crusts from the bread, draw around and cut out four circles to fit the base and top of the pudding moulds. Cut the remaining bread into 5cm wide fingers.



3. Generously butter the bread on both sides and use it to line the base and sides of the moulds, overlapping the slices and making sure there are no gaps. Press the bread firmly into the sides of the tins.



4. Beat the egg yolk into the apples then spoon into the bread lines cases, top with the remaining circles of bread, press down firmly. Place the puddings in a baking tray and bake for 25-30 mins or until they are golden brown and crisp.



5. Invert the moulds onto four plates and serve hot with the cream poured over.

