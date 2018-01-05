Blood Soup

Oooo-spooky, this deep red soup looks like blood. We're sure this Baxters beetroot soup will go down a treat for any Halloween gathering,especially when decorated with that spooky cobweb.



Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

You’ll need:



1 x 540g jar of Baxters sliced beetroot

1 onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

600ml hot vegetable stock

Crème fraiche

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon of sugar

What to do:



1. Cut the beetroot into small pieces and set to one side, ensuring they are well drained.

2. Heat the oil up in a large frying pan and add the onions and garlic and fry over a gentle heat for 15 minutes or until very soft. Add the diced beetroot and mix well, before adding the hot vegetable stock. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes before taking off the heat and allowing to cool slightly.

3. Liquidise the soup with a hand held immersion blender or in a food processor until smooth.

4. Add a tablespoon of sugar and stir well

5. Season to taste before reheating the soup over a low heat until it is hot, but do NOT allow to boil.

6. Serve immediately with crusty bread or croutons, and a swirl of crème fraiche on the top.