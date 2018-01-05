>
>
>
Vegetables
Halloween recipes 2012: Spooky recipes for Halloween
  
Blood Soup
In this article

Blood Soup


Blood Soup 

Oooo-spooky, this deep red soup looks like blood. We're sure this Baxters beetroot soup will go down a treat for any Halloween gathering,especially when decorated with that spooky cobweb.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes

You’ll need:

1 x 540g jar of Baxters sliced beetroot
1 onion, peeled and diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1 tablespoon rapeseed oil
600ml hot vegetable stock
Crème fraiche
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon of sugar

What to do:

1. Cut the beetroot into small pieces and set to one side, ensuring they are well drained.

2. Heat the oil up in a large frying pan and add the onions and garlic and fry over a gentle heat for 15 minutes or until very soft. Add the diced beetroot and mix well, before adding the hot vegetable stock. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes before taking off the heat and allowing to cool slightly.

3. Liquidise the soup with a hand held immersion blender or in a food processor until smooth.

4. Add a tablespoon of sugar and stir well

5. Season to taste before reheating the soup over a low heat until it is hot, but do NOT allow to boil.

6. Serve immediately with crusty bread or croutons, and a swirl of crème fraiche on the top.
Food and Drink Editor
24/10/2012
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         