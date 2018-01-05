Spooky Spider Cupcakes

>
Vegetables
We love a good cupcake as much as anyone - but spiders are an issue. Thankfully as they're super-cute and made from chocolate we think we can just about manage it, plus this Rachel's Organic recipe is just too good!

Makes 12

Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes

You’ll need:
Cakes
100g plain chocolate
150g unsalted butter, softened
150g caster sugar
20g cocoa, sifted
3 eggs, beaten
125g self raising flour
1 ½tsp baking powde
2 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt

Frosting:
4tbsp golden syrup
80ml double cream
100g milk chocolate
100g plain chocolate
3 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt

Decoration:
Chocolate sugar strands
Smarties or similar sweets (for the eyes)
Liquorice laces or Catherine wheels

What to do:

1.Start by pre-heating the oven 180°C, gas mark 4 and line a muffin tray with paper cases.

2.Now to get your hands on that choclolate! Put the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and microwave on medium power for 1 minute until melted, alternatively place over a pan of simmering water.

3.In a mixing bowl beat the butter, caster sugar, cocoa powder and eggs, until soft and creamy. Add the flour and baking powder. Lastly add in the yogurt and beat away life your life depended on it - you need to ensure the mixture is well combined!

4.Next spoon the mixture into the cases and bake for 20 minutes until risen and firm to touch. Leave to cool.

5.Meanwhile in a small bowl gently heat the icing ingredients, except the yogurt either do this in a microwave, medium power or over a pan of simmering water until the chocolate has melted, leave to cool then add the yogurt. The frosting should be soft but not runny.

6.Now the fun part. Spoon the frosting onto each cake and carefully spread with the back of a knife. Dip each cake into chocolate sugar strands then place the Smarties for eyes, cut the liquorice laces into 8 equal pieces and push into the icing - work quickly before the frosting sets.

7.To make the eyes stand out and a mouth simply place some of the frosting in a piping bag with a small plain nozzle and pipe for the desired effect - just be as creatively creepy as you can!

Enjoy!


24/10/2012
