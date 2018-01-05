In this article



















Spooky Spider Cupcakes

Spooky Spider Cupcakes We love a good cupcake as much as anyone - but spiders are an issue. Thankfully as they're super-cute and made from chocolate we think we can just about manage it, plus this Rachel's Organic recipe is just too good!



Makes 12 Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes You’ll need:

Cakes

100g plain chocolate

150g unsalted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

20g cocoa, sifted

3 eggs, beaten

125g self raising flour

1 ½tsp baking powde

2 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt



Frosting:

4tbsp golden syrup

80ml double cream

100g milk chocolate

100g plain chocolate

3 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt



Decoration:

Chocolate sugar strands

Smarties or similar sweets (for the eyes)

Liquorice laces or Catherine wheels What to do: 1.Start by pre-heating the oven 180°C, gas mark 4 and line a muffin tray with paper cases.



2.Now to get your hands on that choclolate! Put the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and microwave on medium power for 1 minute until melted, alternatively place over a pan of simmering water.



3.In a mixing bowl beat the butter, caster sugar, cocoa powder and eggs, until soft and creamy. Add the flour and baking powder. Lastly add in the yogurt and beat away life your life depended on it - you need to ensure the mixture is well combined!



4.Next spoon the mixture into the cases and bake for 20 minutes until risen and firm to touch. Leave to cool.



5.Meanwhile in a small bowl gently heat the



6.Now the fun part. Spoon the frosting onto each



7.To make the eyes stand out and a mouth simply place some of the frosting in a piping bag with a small plain nozzle and pipe for the desired effect - just be as creatively creepy as you can!



Enjoy!



