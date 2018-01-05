Green Slime Eyeball Pasta with Fiery hell Sauce

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes



You will need:

1 tbsp Very Lazy Chopped Garlic

2 tbsp Very Lazy Chopped Chilli

400g tin chopped tomatoes

100g (about 20) mini mozzarella balls, drained

200g fresh green tagliatelle

½ jar pesto

What to do:

1. Start by making the tomato sauce. Fry the garlic and chili for 30 seconds in the olive oil. Add the tinned tomatoes and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until thickened.

2. Meanwhile, halve the cherry tomatoes and use a small, sharp knife to remove the seeds. Stuff each half with a mozzarella ball. Cut the smallest circles you can from the basil leaves and place one at the centre of each mozzarella ball.

3. Boil the pasta according to packet instructions. Once done, drain then stir through the pesto and divide between 2 shallow bowls. Spoon over some tomato sauce, then arrange the stuffed tomato eyeballs on top.