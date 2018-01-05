|
Halloween recipes 2012: Spooky recipes for Halloween
Green Slime Eyeball Pasta with Fiery hell Sauce
Green Slime Eyeball Pasta with Fiery Hell SauceNot sure what to serve up for dinner on Halloween night?This gruesome looking pasta dish is just the thing.
Serves 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
You will need:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp Very Lazy Chopped Garlic
2 tbsp Very Lazy Chopped Chilli
400g tin chopped tomatoes
10 cherry tomatoes
100g (about 20) mini mozzarella balls, drained
4 basil leaves
200g fresh green tagliatelle
½ jar pesto
What to do:
1. Start by making the tomato sauce. Fry the garlic and chili for 30 seconds in the olive oil. Add the tinned tomatoes and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until thickened.
2. Meanwhile, halve the cherry tomatoes and use a small, sharp knife to remove the seeds. Stuff each half with a mozzarella ball. Cut the smallest circles you can from the basil leaves and place one at the centre of each mozzarella ball.
3. Boil the pasta according to packet instructions. Once done, drain then stir through the pesto and divide between 2 shallow bowls. Spoon over some tomato sauce, then arrange the stuffed tomato eyeballs on top.
Food and Drink Editor
24/10/2012
