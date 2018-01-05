Witches Ribs with Vampire Toast

These look so good they've got to be evil! Lyle's Trick or Treacle treats are tender and packed full of taste, making them a perfect party pleaser.

Serves: 4



Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour



You’ll need:

55ml soy sauce

1 tbsp of hoisin sauce

1 tbsp of sweet chilli sauce

1/2 tbsp of sesame oil

50g Lyle's Trick or Treacle

1½ rounded tbsp caster sugar

2 cloves garlic peeled&crushed

2x500g pork loin rack of ribs

You will also need a large deep roasting tin with foil and some Halloween cutters.

For the toasts:

4 slices of bread

Vegetable oil

Salt



What to do:

1. First trick is to make the marinade by combining the soy, hoisin and chilli sauces with the oil, treacle, sugar and garlic in a shallow non-metallic tray.



2. Add the pork ribs and turn them in the marinade to coat. Set aside for at least 1 hour (or overnight if you have the time or patience) covered in the fridge, turn occasionally.



3. Now pre-heat the over to 170oC/150oC Fan, 300oF, Gas Mark 3.



4. Half fill the roasting tin with cold water and place it on the bottom of the oven. Arrange the ribs directly on the middle shelf of the oven, sitting directly above the panof water and put the remainder of the marinade into a small bowl.



5. Roast the ribs for one hour, generously brushing the ribs every 15 minutes with the marinade. After 30 minutes turn the ribs over and continue basting as before. Keep your beady eye on them as much as you can, especially during the last 10 minutes as you don't want them to over caramelise!



6. While the ribs are cooking, stamp out shaped using the Halloween cutters. Heat a little oil in a frying pan over a moderate heat then add the bread and quickly fry for 3-4 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper to soak up excess oil and sprinkle with salt!



7. Finally after the hour is up it's time to get those ribs out of the oven! Place onto a chopping board, slice and serve with the toasts!